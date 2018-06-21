Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

The protest group Occupy Wall Street posted a tweet Monday giving instructions about how to kill an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The post, which has since been deleted, includes an infographic that has been altered to tell those reading it how to stab CE agents, The Washington Times reported.

The cartoon-style graphic was headlined, “What To Do If You Encounter An ICE Agent.”

For anyone who wonders what the left considers acceptable, and that Twitter allows, see this disgusting email from Occupy Wall Street. A Dem/George Soros funded group. And these are people who claim President Trump is lowering the bar. Right. https://t.co/0wyWOnDl4o — Robert Meyne (@RobMeyne) June 19, 2018

The instructions are graphic. “Grab the ICE agent from behind and push your knife into his chest with an upward thrust, breaking through his sternum,” the tweet said. – READ MORE

