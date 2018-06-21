True Pundit

Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

The protest group Occupy Wall Street posted a tweet Monday giving instructions about how to kill an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The post, which has since been deleted, includes an infographic that has been altered to tell those reading it how to stab CE agents, The Washington Times reported.

The cartoon-style graphic was headlined, “What To Do If You Encounter An ICE Agent.”

The instructions are graphic. “Grab the ICE agent from behind and push your knife into his chest with an upward thrust, breaking through his sternum,” the tweet said. – READ MORE

