Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ Fails In Senate. NO Senators Supported It.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “Green New Deal” overwhelmingly failed in the Senate on Tuesday when it was put to a vote, as not a single senator voted in support of it.

“Not a single senator backed her bill during the vote, a 57-0 filibuster,” The Washington Times reported. “Forty-three Democrats voted ‘present,’ refusing to take a stand.”

https://twitter.com/NateOnTheHill/status/1110645928938082304

“Republicans said it was a devastating blow to the democratic socialist movement’s marquee proposal, which called for an upheaval in American energy, overhaul of the construction sector, and the largest expansion in history of the social safety net,” the Times added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was putting the far-left proposal to a vote to see which Democrats supported it.