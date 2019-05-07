Ocasio-Cortez wonders if garbage disposal is ‘environmentally sound’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is moving up in the world, and she’s broadcasting it for all to see.

“This DC apartment is bougie and has things I’ve never seen before,” the text reads on her latest Instagram, referring to her second home.

Apparently AOC doesn’t know what a garbage disposal is or what it’s used for according to her latest Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/H2i2dFWpkD — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 7, 2019

“Like what is a garbage disposal really for? Is it better or worse than throwing something in the garbage?” she wondered. “More importantly, why is it so loud and yelling at me?”

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez seems genuinely astonished by the technology that hit the market in 1940. – READ MORE