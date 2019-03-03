Ocasio-Cortez: ‘We Have Black Staff. We Don’t Parade Them Around’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) faced backlash on social media for the second day in a row over racially charged remarks she made.

We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around to show the world how diverse our team is, and use that as some kind of evidence of the absence of racism. That’s what tokenism is. https://t.co/5qWMqy9522 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks started on Friday when she defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) false insinuation at a House Oversight Committee hearing that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) was a racist for bringing a black Trump official to the hearing to combat the notion that President Donald Trump was a racist.

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and … the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said, clearly talking about Meadows.

Ocasio-Cortez rushed to Tlaib’s defense, tweeting: “Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism.”- READ MORE