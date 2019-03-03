 

Ocasio-Cortez: ‘We Have Black Staff. We Don’t Parade Them Around’

Share:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) faced backlash on social media for the second day in a row over racially charged remarks she made.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks started on Friday when she defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) false insinuation at a House Oversight Committee hearing that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) was a racist for bringing a black Trump official to the hearing to combat the notion that President Donald Trump was a racist.

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and … the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said, clearly talking about Meadows.

Ocasio-Cortez rushed to Tlaib’s defense, tweeting: “Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism.”-  READ MORE

Share:
Staff