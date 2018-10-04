Ocasio-Cortez: We Can’t Compromise With ‘Insane People’ on the Right ‘Holding the Country Hostage’

Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a new interview her party couldn’t compromise with the “insane people” on the right holding the country “hostage.”

Asked by Vanity Fair how she intended to balance her desire for rapid, progressive change with the need in Washington to make deals, Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats too often compromise even before getting to the table.

“When you’re dealing with these insane people holding the country hostage on the right, you can’t go in with your end point. You have to go in with a strong position,” she said. “If they’re trying to end Planned Parenthood, I don’t think we go in with, ‘No, let’s keep Planned Parenthood.’ I think we go in with, ‘Let’s expand women’s rights to health care and have it guaranteed in every state.’ I think we can compromise on our tactics and how we get there, but we can’t compromise where we’re going.” – READ MORE

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her extreme lack of knowledge about the basic roles of the three branches of the federal government during a speech on Monday, suggesting that after she is “inaugurated” into office that she will begin signing bills into law.

“After being spurned over, and over, and over again, short-changed on healthcare, short-changed on criminal justice, short-changed on education, there’s a lot of folks who don’t want to believe anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And that’s why what we have accomplished is such an immense responsibility. It is a responsibility.”- READ MORE