Ocasio-Cortez Wants Electoral College Abolished; RBG Dismisses The ‘Dream’

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg urged Americans on Monday to focus on change that is realistic rather than going after more theoretical ideas, such as abolishing the Electoral College.

“It’s largely a dream because our Constitution is … hard to amend,” Ginsburg told a crowd while speaking at the University of Chicago. “I know that from experience.”

Despite referring to the idea as “more theoretical than real,” the liberal icon has voiced her support for the measure in the past. While speaking at Stanford University in 2017, she included abolishing the institution on the list of things she would like to change about society, reported Politico.

“There are some things I would like to change, one is the Electoral College,” she said at the time. “But that would require a constitutional amendment, and amending our Constitution is powerfully hard to do.”

President Donald Trump was notably elected to the presidency in 2016 after winning an Electoral College majority, however, he lost the country’s popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. – READ MORE