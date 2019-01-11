Ocasio-Cortez Votes To Fund ICE, Then Attacks Trump For Supporting ICE (VIDEO)

During her first few days in Congress, socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and then turned around and attacked President Donald Trump for supporting the same agency.

“The president should not be asking for more money to an agency that has systematically violated human rights,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday while talking about ICE. “The president should be really defending why we are funding such an agency at all because right now what we are seeing is death, right now what we are seeing is the violation of human rights.”

Ocasio-Cortez's comments were confusing given the fact that she voted to fund ICE last week when she voted "aye" on a continuing resolution that funded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which controls ICE.