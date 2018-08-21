Ocasio-Cortez Visits Former Employer. They Just Went Out Of Business Because Of Policies She Supports.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a restaurant that she used to work at in New York City on Monday on its final day in business, closing largely because of policies supported by the 28-year-old bartender-turned-politician.

Ocasio-Cortez’s former employer, The Coffee Shop in Union Square, has shut down after a 28-year run due to high rent and an ever-increasing minimum wage — a policy that Ocasio-Cortez strongly supports.

“The restaurant I used to work at is closing its doors,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “I swung by today to say hi one last time, and kid around with friends like old times.”

The restaurant I used to work at is closing its doors. I swung by today to say hi one last time, and kid around with friends like old times. I’m a normal, working person who chose to run for office, because I believe we can have a better future. You can do it too. We all can. pic.twitter.com/WeNsFm4eTt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 20, 2018

“The rents are very high and now the minimum wage is going up and we have a huge number of employees,” The Coffee Shop co-owner and president Charles Milite said in a July interview with the New York Post. “The times have changed in our industry.” – READ MORE

Democratic congressional Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended banning press from a public town hall this week, saying the move was meant to protect residents of vulnerable communities.

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday responded to a tweet from Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim, who wrote that the candidate “is in for a rough time on Capitol Hill — where reporters roam freely at all hours of the day and night — if this is her attitude toward the press.”

The reporter also tweeted that the campaign should have made the event private, rather than making it public and stopping the press from attending.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her response that many people in her district are immigrants, and some are survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking or have “personal medical issues.”

Our community is 50% immigrant. Folks are victims of DV, trafficking, + have personal medical issues. This town hall was designed for residents to feel safe discussing sensitive issues in a threatening political time. We indicated previously that it would be closed to press. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 17, 2018

“This town hall was designed for residents to feel safe discussing sensitive issues in a threatening political time,” the candidate tweeted. “We indicated previously that it would be closed to press.” – READ MORE