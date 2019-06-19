Ocasio-Cortez: United States Ran ‘Concentration Camps’ During World War II

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Wednesday that the United States ran “concentration camps” during World War II at the same time that Nazi Germany was systematically murdering millions of Jews in concentration camps.

“The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it. These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them.”

In a brief interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that there was a “very clear academic consensus” that her comments about “concentration camps” were correct. Ocasio-Cortez then doubled down on her false claim that the United States operated concentration camps during World War II. – read more