Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Has ‘Not Earned The Right’ To Call Itself A ‘Humane Society’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) claimed during an interview this last week that the United States has “not earned the right” to call itself a “humane society.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks during an interview on far-left Democracy Now! about the coronavirus outbreak as she pounced on the opportunity to attack the Trump administration.

.@AOC blames Trump for Coronavirus deaths, particularly among illegal immigrants, in NYC: These “are deaths of incompetence, they are deaths of science denial, they are deaths of inequality and … particular cruelty toward undocumented immigrants” pic.twitter.com/GeDmdkAMym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2020

“We should have universal systems where every person can see the doctor free of charge when they need to see it so that they can get the care that they need,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “That is what it means to live in an advanced and modern and humane society, and so long as we don’t do that, we have not earned the right to call ourselves one.” – READ MORE

