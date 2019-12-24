Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Is ‘Afraid Of Strong Women’; I’m Not A ‘Socialist’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in an interview with Noticias Telemundo that President Donald Trump was “afraid” of “strong women” and said that she was not socialist — two claims that do not stand up well to scrutiny.

The interview took place on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was conducted entirely in Spanish. Noticias Telemundo provided The Daily Wire a copy of the English version of the transcript.

(…)

“I think that if the president is calling me crazy, that’s good,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “It’d be a problem if he said he agreed with me, because he has a lot of issues. He’s a racist and he’s anti-immigrants, but more than that, his administration is very corrupt. I think he has a track record of… I think he’s afraid of women, of strong women, of Latina women.”

(…)

“I want to ask you what you would tell the people who call you a socialist,” Venegas said. “For example, people coming from countries that have leftist governments like Venezuela, Nicaragua or Bolivia and who are here today. What would you tell them when they call you a socialist?”

"When the president or people call me that, I always say, 'Look at our policies, what we're proposing.' We're not advocating total control of the economy," Ocasio-Cortez claimed. "We're talking about humane economic rights. We're talking about education, healthcare, and fair wages. Here in the US, those values are called socialist values, but to me that says a lot about where we are in the US. Basic human rights are considered socialist. But what we see in this country is very different from what we see in others."