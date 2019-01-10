Ocasio-Cortez: Trump is a ‘racist’ and people should be ‘uncomfortable’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. took aim at President Trump on Twitter Tuesday, simply labeling him a “racist.”

And the notion shouldn’t sit well with people, the Democrat from New York said. It “should make you uncomfortable,” she tweeted.

The President defended Neo-Nazis who murdered a woman in Charlottesville.

The Dept of Justice sued him for not renting to Black tenants.

He launched his campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists.”

He banned Muslims.

The President is racist. And that should make you uncomfortable. https://t.co/RapKlDB99K

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019