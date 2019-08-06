Ocasio-Cortez: Trump ‘Directly Responsible’ for El Paso Shooting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday joined the chorus of Democrat lawmakers blaming President Donald Trump for the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, saying his discourse on immigration is “directly responsible” for the tragedy. The freshman congresswoman did not address how the Dayton, Ohio, shooter echoed her own controversial rhetoric on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez took aim at the president during her remarks at a vigil in Brooklyn paying tribute to the shooting victims of El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m tired of the questioning if the president is racist. He is,” Ocasio-Cortez told nearly 500 attendees, reported the New York Daily News.

The far-left “Squad” member then claimed white supremacy is a global “international terrorist problem” that must be stopped.

"There are so many different issues that are weaving themselves into a braid of violence into our country. One of them is white supremacist terrorism," she stated, seemingly referring to the Churchchrist, New Zealand gunman, who killed 51 people in two consecutive shooting attacks at mosques. 2020 White House hopefuls Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke (D-TX) have also attempted to tie the president to the shooting.