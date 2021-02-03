Ocasio-Cortez: There Are ‘Legitimate White Supremacist Sympathizers’ in the Core of House GOP

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that in the “core of the Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives,” there are “legitimate white supremacist sympathizers.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I actually sense a profound difference between the Republican Caucus of last term, the 115th Congress, and the Republican Caucus of this term, that we are now, what, a few weeks into at this point. And that difference was that it really felt that last term, the Republican Caucus was one of extreme fealty to Donald Trump. There were some that were true believers. Others that simply remained quiet out of cowardice and out of fear of the president’s retribution. This term, there are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives.”

She continued, “When you see someone like the House Minority Leader of the Republican Party respond to white supremacists vitriol coming from his own members, not with censure like they did with representative Steve King of Iowa, not with, you know, being stripped of committees, not with any consequence, you have to wonder who actually has that power. It increasingly seems, unfortunately, that in the House Republican Caucus, Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --