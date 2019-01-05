Ocasio-Cortez tells reporter ‘gotta run’ when asked about shutdown paycheck

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still mum on whether she will follow her own advice to lawmakers to “have some integrity” and give up their salary during the government shutdown.

“I’ve gotta run,” the Democratic Socialist told the New York Post on Thursday after being asked about her salary, rushing for a mock swearing-in with newly elected House Speak Nancy Pelosi.

The questions follow Ocasio-Cortez’ comments on social media during the early days of the shutdown, urging members of Congress to give up their salaries during the government shutdown just like federal workers.

“Next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well,” she wrote in a tweet in December. “It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision.”- READ MORE