Ocasio-Cortez Talks About Her Large Student Loan Debt of $20,000

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week insisted it is the job of those in Congress to find a way to bring down the tremendous amount of outstanding student loan debt in this country.

And while sitting in a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, she went after Republicans — and then talked about her own large student debt, which she’s still paying off right now,

Speaking into the microphone, she told the committee she owes nearly $20,000 in student loans.

“I’m hearing people on this committee say it’s not our job,” she said, referring to Republican lawmakers, as The New York Post reported.

“This is our job,” she added.

The committee was in the midst of discussing ways to try to bring down the estimated $1.5 trillion in student debt owed within the United States.

"I literally made a student loan payment while I was sitting here at this chair, and I looked at my balance, and it was $20,237.16," AOC said to the committee.