Ocasio-Cortez takes gas guzzling SUV to lecture Americans about ‘climate change’ at SXSW

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made quite the splash at this year’s SXSW conference, and it wasn’t just for her attacks on capitalism or labeling Ronald Reagan a racist.

No, the youngest congresswoman in history is making a much bigger statement with her actions, and it’s clear they have nothing to do with the socialist policies she espouses in her Green New Deal.

Twitter user Antonia Ferrier – a PR rep and “recovering Senate GOP flak” – was the latest to take note of the millennial lawmaker’s blatant hypocrisy when she posted a picture Monday of AOC’s arrival at the conference this weekend.View image on Twitter

“She arrived in a big, gas guzzling SUV. #GreenNewDeal #SXSW19” Ferrier posted.

The image shows Ocasio-Cortez stepping out of the massive vehicle with an aide in tow – waiving as an attendant held the door open with a plastic bottle in clear view. – MORE