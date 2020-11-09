Ocasio-Cortez Suggests ‘Trump Sycophants’ Should Be Held Accountable ‘In The Future’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested Friday that “Trump sycophants” should be held accountable for their “complicity in the future.”

The recently reelected congresswoman tweeted asking whether anyone was keeping track of comments made by “Trump sycophants.” She was likely referring to supporters of President Donald Trump who are alleging that voter fraud is causing the president to fall behind 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump has not provided evidence that voter fraud is costing him the election.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future,” she asked. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come as other high profile social media users announced the start of a “Trump Accountability Project” that will “make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

We’re launching the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. Join us and help spread the word.https://t.co/wtVxGIlYOK — Emily Abrams (@emabrams) November 6, 2020

“We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda,” the Trump Accountability Project website says. “We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically. But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

The website description continued: “The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”