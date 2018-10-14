    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Democrats Should ‘Pack The Supreme Court’ (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    On October 1, according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle, Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running in New York’s 14th Congressional District, said that Democrats should “pack the Supreme Court” in the wake of the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

    AUDIENCE MEMBER: If in a few months from now, the Supreme Court looks like I’m pretty scared it’s going to – a court that would overturn Roe and make the president above the rule of law – what is to be done?

    OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think that we take back the House, we take back the Senate, we take back the presidency, and we pack the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Next!READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: