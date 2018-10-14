Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Democrats Should ‘Pack The Supreme Court’ (VIDEO)

On October 1, according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle, Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running in New York’s 14th Congressional District, said that Democrats should “pack the Supreme Court” in the wake of the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

AUDIENCE MEMBER: If in a few months from now, the Supreme Court looks like I’m pretty scared it’s going to – a court that would overturn Roe and make the president above the rule of law – what is to be done?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think that we take back the House, we take back the Senate, we take back the presidency, and we pack the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Next!