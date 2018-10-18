Ocasio-Cortez still uses Uber, other ride-hailing apps, despite blaming them for suicide of yellow cab driver

New York Socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has continued to use Uber and other ride-hailing apps – but not New York taxi cabs – despite blaming them for a suicide.

Between July and the end of September, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign spent nearly $4,500 on rides with Uber, Lyft, and Juno, according to the receipts submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The latest figures still indicate that she remains unashamed of using the services she criticizes for exploitation and leading people to suicide, despite increasing pressure and accusations of hypocrisy.

Ocasio-Cortez has frequently attacked ride-hailing apps for what she sees as underpaying its drivers, decrying their pay as “exploitation” if they don’t get at least $15 an hour, the so-called living wage.

She directly blamed Uber for the suicide death of Doug Schifter, a driver in his 60s, who killed himself with a shotgun amid financial difficulties caused by flooding the streets of New York with alternative and cheaper options of taxis, as detailed in a lengthy Facebook post.- READ MORE