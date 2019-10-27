Ocasio-Cortez Somehow Believes Impeachment Is ‘Open-and-Shut Case’ (VIDEO)

Eschewing due process or fairness in any manner, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told MSNBC viewers that the impeachment of President Donald Trump is an “open-and-shut case.”

She made the case before host Lawrence O’Donnell — who himself made headlines this past August when he reported a fake news story involving Russian oligarchs supposedly cosigning loan applications for the president.

.@AOC: Trump’s impeachment an “open and shut case.” “He has committed impeachable crimes. It’s just a question of how many and how many people were involved and who knew.” pic.twitter.com/TTltj4dRbD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2019

“The president has committed crimes in public. This is something that we know. This is something that all people know,” AOC asserted, revealing that she knows very little, in our opinion.

The blatant slander went unchallenged by O'Donnell — allowing the former bartender to continue insisting that the president has flat-out committed numerous crimes.