Ocasio-Cortez set to join Maxine Waters on key financial services committee

Self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Twitter late Tuesday that she will join California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on the influential House Financial Services Committee, which oversees Wall Street and the housing industry.

California Rep. Katie Porter, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley have also reportedly been tapped for the committee by Democratic House leaders, and a vote finalizing their appointments is expected within days.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to sit on this committee as a freshman, and look forward to working under the leadership of @RepMaxineWaters!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter late Tuesday. “Financial Services is one of just four exclusive committees in the House. It oversees big banks, lending, & the financial sector.”

She added: “Personally, I’m looking forward to digging into the student loan crisis, examining for-profit prisons/ICE detention, and exploring the development of public & postal banking. To start.”

The roles would afford the rising far-left Democrats a powerful platform to pursue the sweeping reforms they campaigned on, even as some moderate liberals voiced concerns that intra-party clashes would be inevitable. Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has suggested that the nation’s largest banks should be broken up, and she shunned corporate donations during her House run last year.- READ MORE