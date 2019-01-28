Ocasio-Cortez says she’ll ‘miss’ Sundance film premiere ‘due to complications’ from partial government shutdown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday that she won’t be attending a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival “due to complications” from the partial government shutdown. It wasn’t clear at press time what those complications entailed.

The lawmaker wrote that she was “sad” to announce that she’d be missing the debut of “Knock Down the House,” made by Jubilee Films.

“For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she tweeted. “This film was made, with love, for people.”

On Friday, President Trump signed a short-term spending bill to re-open the government, ending the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The signing came after the measure passed the Senate and House, respectively.

Hours earlier, the president announced that the administration and Congressional Republicans and Democrats had “reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government.” The deal would keep the government open for three weeks, until Feb. 15, Trump said. – READ MORE