Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Not Shake Trump’s Hand at State of the Union (VIDEO)

As a self-described socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets a lot of attention.

The Democratic congresswoman is constantly in the headlines and on television because of the outrageous things she says.

Here’s another one.

Last Wednesday night, Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ she will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address — but will not shake his hand.

A TMZ reporter asked her if she will be in the “front row, extending your hand,” at the address to Congress.

“You know, probably not my hand, but I’ll be there, and I’ll be present to see and listen to what’s going on,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

This is not surprising, considering that the Democratic congresswoman has called Trump every negative thing imaginable. – READ MORE