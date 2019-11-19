Ocasio-Cortez Says Drug Consumption Should Be Decriminalized

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a stand for legalizing marijuana but went a step further saying drug consumption, in general, should be decriminalized.

The New York Democrat issued a statement on social media just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden said he wanted to see more research proving pot isn’t a gateway drug.

Biden said he would not, as President, legalize marijuana on a federal level.

“The truth of the matter is, there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” Biden said. “It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded shortly thereafter, and the woman who thinks the world is going to end in ten years due to global warming proved she had no interest in science or facts.

"Marijuana should be legalized, and drug consumption should be decriminalized," she stated. "These are matters of public health."