Ocasio-Cortez Says Dozens of Her Dem Colleagues Are Racists, None Push Back

In her defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) points her finger at 26 of her Democratic colleagues, saying they were racists for supporting a proposal to notify immigration authorities if illegal aliens are caught trying to buy a gun.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that the discussion about bigotry within the Democratic caucus shouldn’t be aimed at Omar’s anti-Semitism, but rather the 26 Democrats who she says are racist for buying into the “false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than U.S. born citizens.”

The proof of their racism was support for a Republican amendment to H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, that required federal authorities to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement whenever an illegal immigrant tries to buy a firearm. More than 3,000 illegal immigrantshave their gun purchase attempts rejected each year.

Ocasio-Cortez says the 26 Democrat supporters of the amendment are the ones the party should be condemning.

“If we’re so concerned about implied tropes, why aren’t we concerned about this one?” she argued. “Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than U.S born citizens?”

“It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous,” she said. “Yet some Dems are willing to ‘compromise’ and spend BILLIONS on a trope because we’ve accepted some kinds of racism as realpolitik in America.” – READ MORE