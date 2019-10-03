Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats secretly tell her they are more extreme than they’ll admit in public

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed in an interview that many moderate Democrats told her they are much more extreme in their views than they let on in public.

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking about the Democrats getting rid of moderate members in an interview with The Intercept.

When asked about comments from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer saying Democrats could still be pro-life, Ocasio-Cortez was decidedly against the notion.

“He’s free to believe that obviously, I’m not here to say that he’s wrong,” she said.

“I’m saying we have different takes, and I think that an anti-choice position is a relic of our past and it is firmly in the Republican ideology, and I do not think that is what our party should be standing for,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded.

She said that Democrats were secretly supporting progressive primary alternates to moderate Democrats because of threats by Democratic leadership of retribution.