Ocasio-Cortez says bartending prepared her to cross-examine Michael Cohen

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that her experience in the New York City service industry helped her cross-examine President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during his Congressional testimony.

“Bartending + waitressing (especially in NYC) means you talk to 1000s of people over the years,” the freshman congresswoman tweeted. “Forces you to get great at reading people + hones a razor-sharp BS detector.

“Just goes to show that what some consider to be ‘unskilled labor’ can actually be anything but.”

Cohen, who last year was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes and campaign finance violations, publicly testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday.