Ocasio-Cortez Says Alabama’s Abortion Ban Is About ‘Owning Women’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ran to Twitter to deliver her response to the signing by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — a Republican — of the most restrictive reproductive legislation since 1973.

The Supreme Court decision permitting abortion nationwide was issued that year in Roe v. Wade.

Congress didn’t pass a law, by the way; the Roe decision was the high court’s opinion.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the following: “Abortion bans aren’t just about controlling women’s bodies; they’re about controlling women’s sexuality. Owning women. From limiting birth control to banning comprehensive sex ed, U.S. religious fundamentalists are working hard to outlaw sex that falls outside their theology,”

Ultimately, this is about women’s power.



When women are in control of their sexuality, it threatens a core element underpinning right-wing ideology: patriarchy.



It’s a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the 1 essential thing a person should command: their own body. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 16, 2019

