Ocasio-Cortez said she’s being attacked online by bots in deleted tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made a bizarre claim that she was being attacked by bots on social media in a tweet she later deleted.

The upstart Socialist Democrat accused a Republican operative of running “bot accounts” to “manipulate online discourse.”

She offered no evidence for her weird claim.

“If you notice a lot more trolls on social media re: politics, it’s because Mitch McConnell’s former Chief of Staff runs a multimillion-dollar operation to have bot accounts manipulate online discourse,” she said.

“Because we all know how hard they work to make the world a better place,” she concluded.

She deleted the tweet but it was readily available on social media by those who took screenshots while it was posted.