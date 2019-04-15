Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She’s Cutting Back On Social Media For Her Health, Says It’s A ‘Public Health Risk’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Sunday that she is no longer using Facebook and is cutting back on all social media for health reasons associated with being too engaged with social media.

“I actually think that social media poses a public health risk to everybody,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “There are amplified impacts for young people, particularly children under the age of 3 with screen time. But I think it has a lot of effects on older people. I think it has effects on everybody. Increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction, escapism.”

“I personally gave up Facebook, which was kind of a big deal because I started my campaign on Facebook,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And Facebook was my primary digital organizing tool for a very long time. I gave up on it.”

"Like every once in a while, you'll see me hop on Twitter on the weekends, but for the most part, I take consumption of content, when it comes to consumption and reading, I take the weekends off," Ocasio-Cortez added. "And so I'm not, like, scrolling through trying to read everything online that journalists are writing on weekends. I try to do that during the workweek."