Ocasio-Cortez responds to Joe Lieberman’s criticisms: ‘New party, who dis?’

Lieberman, a former Democrat who was the party’s vice presidential nominee in the 2000 election, argued that the New York progressive should not be the center of the modern Democratic Party.

“With all respect, I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is,” Lieberman said told host Neil Cavuto on Fox Business News.

"She's gotten a lot of attention because she's different. She's controversial," Lieberman continued. "But if you look at the majority of new Democrats in the House, they tend to be, I say, center-left, if they are not left-left. And that is because they had to be center-left to win some of those competitive swing districts that they took from Republicans."