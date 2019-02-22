Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Billboard Shaming Her For Slamming Amazon — It’s ‘Wack’

Amazon’s decision to ding a planned New York campus will cost the city thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in lost economic activity, the billboard claims.

“Thanks For Nothing, AOC!” the sign reads.

Ocasio-Cortez and other local politicians and activists publicly opposed Amazon’s move to the city.

The multi-billion dollar company cited local opposition as its reason for pulling out of the project. Protests against Amazon popped up in opposition to the deal. But there was also a fair amount of support for it, especially from people in Ocasio-Cortez’s district. A Quinnipiac poll conducted Feb. 6 found New York City voters approved of the plan 57 — 26 percent.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the young lawmaker, claiming Sunday during a segment of “Meet the Press” that Ocasio-Cortez didn’t understand how the deal was supposed to work, and her lack of understanding coupled with her vocal activism cost New York a great opportunity.

The state’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was similarly upset after Amazon vacated, arguing local politicians have done “tremendous damage” to the city.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation