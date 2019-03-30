Ocasio-Cortez responds to ‘AOC sucks’ chant: Trump just wants another woman to ‘vilify’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded on Friday to chants of “AOC sucks” that broke out at President Trump’s rally in Michigan a day earlier, saying the president just want another woman to “vilify.”

“He doesn’t have another woman — Hillary Clinton or whoever else — to vilify anymore, so they need to find another woman to kind of prop up and become a lightning rod,” the rookie lawmaker said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came after the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., mocked the congresswoman at a rally for his father in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday.

"Think about the fact that every mainstream, leading Democratic contender is taking the advice of a freshman congresswoman who three weeks ago didn't know the three branches of government," Donald Trump Jr. said. "I don't know about you guys, but that's pretty scary."


