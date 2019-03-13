Ocasio-Cortez refuses to rule out Trump impeachment, says it cannot ever be ‘off the table’

Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez might not be willing to take ‘no’ for an answer.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday on the topic of potentially impeaching President Trump. The freshman congresswoman, who has previously said she “supports” impeachment, spoke to reporters in the wake of Pelosi saying Trump is “just not worth it.”

PELOSI SAYS SHE’S OPPOSED TO IMPEACHING TRUMP: ‘HE’S JUST NOT WORTH IT’

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi told The Washington Post Magazine in an interview published Monday. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez said: “Legally I don’t think it’s something that can ever be 100 percent off the table, but if that’s how she feels right now I respect that.”

“She’s always demonstrated leadership that takes all kind of factors into account,” she added in support of Pelosi, according to The Hill. – READ MORE