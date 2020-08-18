Ocasio-Cortez ‘Refused To Condemn’ Black Lives Matter Activists Who Demanded Whites Turn Over Homes, Report Says

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday reportedly “refused to condemn” Black Lives Matter activists who had demanded late last week that white people in Seattle give up their homes.

Ocasio-Cortez made her remarks while speaking to reporters during a visit to an NYCHA housing complex in Queens.

The New York Post reported that Ocasio-Cortez “refused to condemn” the Black Lives Matter activists, and instead said that politicians need to “establish just policies and address the core issues of brutality.”

“Since this is happening in Seattle, I don’t have as close of a view on what’s happening. Of course I represent New York’s 14th Congressional District, so I don’t know the details of the protests that are going on, but I think what’s really important is that we make sure people are safe and it’s important for us to enact legislation and policy that actually addresses the core reasons behind why all of this kind of disruption is happening,” AOC said, adding, “until we do that, this is going to keep occurring, whether we want it to or not.”

When asked if she was considering running for a higher office later on down the road, she told reporters, “Everyone leave me alone.” – READ MORE

