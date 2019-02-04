Ocasio-Cortez Praises Notorious Anti-Semitic British Political Leader

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) praised notorious anti-Semitic Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday following an apparent phone conversation the two far-left politicians had.

“Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo,” Corbyn tweeted. “Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet.”

“It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad.”

