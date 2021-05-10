Ocasio-Cortez Praises Nation’s Largest Abortion Provider For Saving Babies

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that she is a “Planned Parenthood baby,” praising the nation’s largest abortion provider for saving babies.

The New York Democrat criticized pro-life Republicans and defended Planned Parenthood during a virtual hearing Thursday where she revealed that her mother received prenatal care from Planned Parenthood.

“If we want to talk about Planned Parenthood, let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And if you don’t believe it, and if you’ve never met a Planned Parenthood baby, I’m happy to let you know that I am one,” she continued. “And that my mother received and relied on prenatal care from Planned Parenthood when she was pregnant with me.”

“And so if we are concerned about life, we don’t get to talk about anyone else who is not concerned about the whole spectrum of that when we are upholding policies that kill people,” the congresswoman added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Planned Parenthood provided 354,871 abortion services between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019, according to the organization’s recently-released annual report, compared to the 8,626 prenatal services that Planned Parenthood provided during that time period.

Though the report cited 10,374,069 total services, and only 3 percent of those services were abortions, it noted in a footnote that Planned Parenthood health centers saw just 2.4 million patients in 2019. Planned Parenthood defines a service as “a discrete clinical interaction, such as the administration of a physical exam or STI test or the provision of a birth control method.”

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List said when the report was released in February that the organization’s abortion numbers had hit a 15-year-high.

“Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, not health care,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a February statement. “At a time when U.S. abortions overall have long been on the decline, Planned Parenthood is ending the lives of more than 354,000 unborn children a year.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.