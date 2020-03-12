Ocasio-Cortez: People Not Going To Asian Restaurants Because They’re Racist About Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on Tuesday night that people who are avoiding going to Chinese and Asian restaurants right now are racist because they are fearful of contracting the coronavirus.

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live video. “Where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, uh, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the coronavirus.” – READ MORE

