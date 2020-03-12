Ocasio-Cortez: People Not Going To Asian Restaurants Because They’re Racist About Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on Tuesday night that people who are avoiding going to Chinese and Asian restaurants right now are racist because they are fearful of contracting the coronavirus.

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are “just straight up” racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live video. “Where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, uh, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the coronavirus.” – READ MORE

