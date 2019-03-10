Ocasio-Cortez on moderates: ‘We view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude’

Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) harshly rebuked of political moderates, saying the widespread admiration of centrist ideologies is misplaced.”

“We view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naivete,” she said Saturday at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin.

“When we think about the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of vision, and the ‘meh’ is just worshipped now, for what?”

Ocasio-Cortez is part of a group of progressive House freshmen who want to lurch the Democratic Party to the left, pushing hard for policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, which would fight climate change by investing in eco-friendly jobs. – MORE