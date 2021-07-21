Ocasio-Cortez Needs Fame, Invests $1.4 Million In Merch, Much Of It Emblazoned With Her Initials

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in another move to make herself ubiquitous, paid a political merchandise firm a whopping $1.4 million from her campaign coffers just in the first six months of 2021 to create T-shirts and hats with leftist slogans such as “Tax the Rich” and “Abolish ICE” — much of the merchandise featuring her initials.

That sum paid to Financial Innovations, a political merchandise firm, according to campaign disclosures to the Federal Election Commission, is roughly twice as much as what she paid to the firm the previous two years, the Daily Mail noted.

Financial Innovations has also created merchandise for Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. According to Andrew Frawley, who managed the merchandise operation for Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential campaign, the Ocasio-Cortez campaign could accrue at least a 50% profit from sales of the merchandise.

Last December, The Daily Wire reported, “At her online store at shop.ocasiocortez.com, the former bartender is selling sweatshirts that say, ‘TAX THE RICH.’ You can also buy a ‘New Green Deal’ coffee mug for $27. Then there’s the ‘Drink Water & Don’t Be Racist’ T-shirt for $27. And the ‘cancel student debt’ shirt for the same price. And the ‘ABOLISH ICE’ dad hat for $28. But the ‘SOCIAL ECONOMIC RACIAL JUSTICE’ sweatshirt will set you back $65.

“The first question in the FAQ section addresses returns: ‘We do not accept returns or exchanges,’” The Daily Wire added. – READ MORE

