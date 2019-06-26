Ocasio-Cortez Lies About Concentration Camp Remarks, Blames GOP For Her Words

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued to lie about her remarks from last week comparing Nazi concentration camps to immigrant detention facilities as she falsely claimed on Monday that Liz Cheney (R-WY) was responsible for the words that Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Reminder: the member who directly + explicitly compared concentration camps on our border to the Holocaust was *Liz Cheney*,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “The horrors of the Holocaust went beyond the use of concentration camps, yet camps were part of the process. They have also been used before and after.”

During an Instagram live video that Ocasio-Cortez recorded last Monday, the 29-year-old former bartender said: “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. And, um, if that doesn’t bother you, I don’t, I don’t know, I like, we can have, okay whatever.” – READ MORE