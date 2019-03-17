Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at Fox News after poll shows her unfavorable ratings have skyrocketed

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lashed out at Fox News over the weekend after new polling showed that her “unfavorable” ratings have skyrocketed among most voter demographic groups.

If you want to know what subconscious bias looks like, it’s a headline saying “AOC is underwater with every group EXCEPT women, nonwhites, and 18-34 year olds.”



So older, conservative white men are considered “everyone” and everyone else is discounted as an exception.



Cool 👍🏽 https://t.co/qkwTknMYhC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

The reason people know more is bc Fox News has turned into “AOC TMZ” (no offense to TMZ), so awareness is growing w/ GOPers.@JaneMayerNYer has reported deeply on this propaganda machine + it will be aimed at any Dem they want. Nothing changes that.



We can’t be scared by that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

The new Gallup survey released last Friday showed that Ocasio-Cortez is becoming a well-known politician despite her freshman status in Congress. However, with the recognition has come negative perception.

In fact, while the poll found her favorability has inched up seven points since last September from 24 percent to 31 percent, Ocasio-Cortez's unfavorable ratings have found a similar boost: 15 points since last September from 26 percent 41 percent.