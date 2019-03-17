Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at Fox News after poll shows her unfavorable ratings have skyrocketed

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lashed out at Fox News over the weekend after new polling showed that her “unfavorable” ratings have skyrocketed among most voter demographic groups.
The new Gallup survey released last Friday showed that Ocasio-Cortez is becoming a well-known politician despite her freshman status in Congress. However, with the recognition has come negative perception.
In fact, while the poll found her favorability has inched up seven points since last September from 24 percent to 31 percent, Ocasio-Cortez's unfavorable ratings have found a similar boost: 15 points since last September from 26 percent 41 percent.