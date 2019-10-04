Ocasio-Cortez Inspired by Man’s ‘Sci-Fi’ Proposal to Replace NYC’s Subway (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Thursday praised a man’s “sci-fi” proposal for a “high concept” monorail system around Queens.

After a man showed Ocasio-Cortez a drawing he made of his concept for a new train system, she said it was an “inspiring” example of what the Green New Deal could accomplish. His idea was greeted with loud applause in addition to Ocasio-Cortez’s praise.

“I find this very inspiring because this was the whole point of us creating the Green New Deal resolution, it was to elicit and challenge us and think about what we can do as a society with public funds and public infrastructure,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that “projects like these are exactly what the Green New Deal is asking us to imagine.”

The man said Queens needed a monorail because climate change would “flood the tunnels” of the current subway system. He also said his solution would be much “cheaper” than fixing the subway tunnels in New York. – READ MORE