Ocasio-Cortez Insists Migrants Are Forced to Drink Water Out of Toilets

Yes, it’s completely outrageous.

And other lawmakers who have been to the border many times say they have never seen anything like what’s being described.

Yet progressive New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is claiming on Monday that U.S. border agents are forcing migrants to drink water out of toilets in order to survive — and to exist under other harsh and extreme conditions — while border patrol officers merely sit back and laugh at what’s going on.

Just left the 1st CBP facility.



I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me.



Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets.



This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

"I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me," the young lawmaker tweeted on Monday after leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas.