Ocasio-Cortez: In US, ‘if you don’t have a job, you are left to die’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Saturday that in the United States, “if you don’t have a job, you are left to die.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who made the remark at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, added that “we should not be haunted by” the possibility of automated workers replacing jobs, according to The Verge.

“We should be excited by that. But the reason we’re not excited by it is because we live in a society where if you don’t have a job, you are left to die. And that is, at its core, our problem,” added the congressman, whose Green New Deal proposal includes a federal jobs guarantee.

Ocasio-Cortez also said during her interview that automation could allow for more time to focus on art, invention, the sciences and “enjoying the world that we live in.” – MORE

