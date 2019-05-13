Ocasio-Cortez: I Was Joking About The World Ending In 12 Years, And You’re An Idiot If You Believed Me

On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she was joking around when she claimed the world was going to end in 12 years if we do not take serious action against Climate Change, a declaration she’s been widely criticized over.

The 29-year-old socialist mocked the Republican Party for taking her claim about the end of the world seriously, which she suggested was a combination of “dry humor + sarcasm.”

“This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and ‘fact check’ it. Like the ‘world ending in 12 years’ thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows,” wrote AOC in a tweet published on Mother’s Day.

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it.



Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal.



But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

For context, Ocasio-Cortez first spouted the hyperbolic claim in January at a Martin Luther King forum in New York City, as The Daily Wire previously reported. She said it without laughing, earned a round of applause from the progressive audience, and then emphasized the point by calling the fight against Climate Change “our World War II.” – READ MORE