Ocasio-Cortez has meltdown after journalist points out something she ‘has in common with Trump’

It began after Ocasio-Cortez criticized CBS News for not assigning black journalists to cover the 2020 election. “Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

That led Josh Kraushaar, politics editor at National Journal, to point out that Ocasio-Cortez seemingly employs a social media strategy similar to the president.

Another thing AOC has in common with Trump: media scold. https://t.co/Xj9AAccWMP — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 13, 2019

Or: maybe having powerful editorial positions awash in people from one race, class, or gender isn’t a good idea; since we get 1000% more takes on “brown lady says a curse word” than an actual white supremacist in Congress. If you won’t look the mirror, people will do it for you. https://t.co/P0PVfsTE4t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

I keep thinking about this exchange bc there are many aspects that are concerning to hear from an *editor.* This is what false equivalence looks like: diminishing Trump‘s “enemy of the people” talk as “scolding” & describing my call to hire a black journalist as the same thing. https://t.co/P0PVfsTE4t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Also I never called anyone racist, just inadequate. Also never called for strict quotas, just having representation of one of the most fundamental voting blocs in the American electorate. https://t.co/sa3qgi8BLu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Like, imagine if the world was flipped & CBS hired an all-poc team to cover 2020, & someone said “hey, white voters are really influential in presidential elections, especially in the Midwest. You should have some white journos who get that” & someone said “I found a Serbian guy” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

You’d say “that’s cool, but not the same thing as this very crucial electorate, maybe hire someone from the Midwest w/ intimate understanding” and they just throw their hands up and say “now you’re calling me racist?” It’s like that ??? meme but reading the newspaper every day — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was not happy with the comparison, quickly firing back with the assertion that a lack of newsroom diversity leads to the media disproportionally covering stories negative to people of color.- READ MORE