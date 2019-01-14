 

Ocasio-Cortez has meltdown after journalist points out something she ‘has in common with Trump’

Share:

It began after Ocasio-Cortez criticized CBS News for not assigning black journalists to cover the 2020 election. “Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

That led Josh Kraushaar, politics editor at National Journal, to point out that Ocasio-Cortez seemingly employs a social media strategy similar to the president.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Ocasio-Cortez was not happy with the comparison, quickly firing back with the assertion that a lack of newsroom diversity leads to the media disproportionally covering stories negative to people of color.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff