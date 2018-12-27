Ocasio-Cortez Gets Blasted For Claiming Jesus Was A ‘Refugee,’ Politicizing Christmas

Democratic socialist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced intense backlash on Tuesday after she decided to politicize Christmas by making false claims about Jesus.

Joy to the World! Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. 🌎(Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 25, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Jesus was a refugee baby in a manger is categorically false, as Fox News‘ Samuel Chamberlain explains:

Mary and Joseph are not depicted as refugees in the Nativity story. According to the Gospel of Luke, Joseph brings the pregnant Mary to Bethlehem so that he may enroll in a census ordered by the Roman emperor Agustus. The couple are forced to take shelter in the stable where Jesus is born due to a lack of room at the inn.

You really should read the Bible @Ocasio2018. Mother Mary and St. Joseph were NOT refugees. In fact, by traveling to The Town of King David as part of the Roman census, they were obeying national laws. Exactly the opposite of a refugee or an Illegal Alien. Facts: TRY THEM. https://t.co/9aDRyukdp9 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 25, 2018

Mary and Joseph weren't refugees, moron. They were on their way to pay their taxes, as mandated by Rome. You're now Rome, by the way. https://t.co/b2lCsQcy78 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 25, 2018

The 29-year-old bartender turned far-left politician was mocked and criticized for not only making false claims about Jesus in order to score political points but also her willingness to politicize Christmas. – READ MORE