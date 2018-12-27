 

Ocasio-Cortez Gets Blasted For Claiming Jesus Was A ‘Refugee,’ Politicizing Christmas

Democratic socialist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced intense backlash on Tuesday after she decided to politicize Christmas by making false claims about Jesus.

Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Jesus was a refugee baby in a manger is categorically false, as Fox News‘ Samuel Chamberlain explains:

Mary and Joseph are not depicted as refugees in the Nativity story. According to the Gospel of Luke, Joseph brings the pregnant Mary to Bethlehem so that he may enroll in a census ordered by the Roman emperor Agustus. The couple are forced to take shelter in the stable where Jesus is born due to a lack of room at the inn.

The 29-year-old bartender turned far-left politician was mocked and criticized for not only making false claims about Jesus in order to score political points but also her willingness to politicize Christmas. – READ MORE

