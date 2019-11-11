Ocasio-Cortez: Fight Climate Change By ‘Combating White Supremacy,’ Clothing Everyone, Educating Everyone, Paying Everyone Living Wage (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to suggest, over the weekend, that President Donald Trump was a virus or a disease that Americans needed to “vaccinate” themselves against. She added that fighting climate change means guaranteeing that everyone will be “clothed,” “educated,” and “paid a living wage,” and that the environmental battle involves fighting against “white supremacy.”

.@AOC: Fixing global warming means providing universal access to clothes, education, and a living wage; also, “combatting white supremacy in America” pic.twitter.com/MknhJ2o1h9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on Saturday while speaking with Democrat presidential candidate and fellow socialist Bernie Sanders at a “Climate Crisis” summit in Iowa.

“The reason we are in this crisis is because oil and gas has been one of the most profitable industries of the modern era and when we talk about fighting money in politics what we’re talking about is fighting big oil,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re talking about fighting Wall Street. We’re talking about fighting big pharma.”

“Trump is a symptom, he is a symptom of much deeper problems,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. – READ MORE